Terrell Burgess, Principal of George Westinghouse College Prep, joins Dr. Clyde Yancy to tell John Williams about the Northwestern Medicine Scholars Program and the importance of getting young students interested in becoming healthcare professionals.

Northwestern Scholars are students at George Westinghouse College Prep who are mentored at Northwestern Medicine to learn about contributing to the health and science field.

Principal Terrell Burgess explains that the program is vital to providing early access to health care education to black and brown students.

Not only does the program empower students to feel they can excel at Northwestern medical, but it is a step toward fostering more trust in health care systems in black and brown communities by uplifting more diverse health care professionals.