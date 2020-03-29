Listen Now
Pete McMurray

Complete coverage | CDC resources | Illinois Department of Public Health | City of Chicago

The latest COVID-19 update with Dr. Kevin Most

Health

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Doctors take on protective suits before they enter the isolation room at the care unit of the new COVID-19infected patients inside the Koranyi National Institute of Pulmonology in Budapest, Hungary, Wednesday, March 25, 2020. (Zoltan Balogh/MTI via AP)

Do homemade masks work? Will there be a second wave of the virus after this? How does this pandemic compare to others? Doctor Kevin most is the Chief Medical Officer at Northwestern Hospital. Dr. Most joins Dean Richards’ Sunday Morning to answer your questions and give you an update on the latest COVID-19 news.

Share this story

Coronavirus Resources from the CDC

Latest Announcements

About Coronavirus

Human Coronavirus Types

References and Links

Coronavirus by State

COVID-19 Testing Vs. Confirmed Cases by State
10 On Your Side created a database that reflects the approximate number of coronavirus tests conducted in each state in the United States to date. The numbers in this data set are approximate and are based on current public information. 10 On Your Side collected the data directly from each state's official department of health website. The coronavirus pandemic is an evolving crisis. 10 On Your Side will update this database around 5 p.m. every day to keep the numbers as accurate as possible.

If the map below is not working, click here to open in a new window.

Interactive: Coronavirus Timeline

Sign-up for our Coronavirus Newsletter:

Click here to visit the Emergency Closing Center for closings, including those related to concerns over Novel Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19).

MORE DEAN RICHARDS

Dean’s Bio

Dean’s List

Dean’s Reviews

FoodTime
More Home Page Top Stories

Popular