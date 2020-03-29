The latest COVID-19 update with Dr. Kevin Most

The coronavirus is continuing its relentless spread, as the daily number of infections worldwide continues to jump sharply. World Health Organization figures show the increase in new infections is now about 70,000 per day - up from about 50,000 just a few days ago. More than 32,000 people have died worldwide.

The U.S. government’s top infectious-disease expert warned that the coronavirus outbreak could kill 100,000 to 200,000 Americans. Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, also said on CNN’s “State of the Union” that millions in the U.S. could become infected.