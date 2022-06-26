Dr. Robert Murphy, Professor of Infectious Diseases, Northwestern University Feinberg School of Medicine, joins Dean and Jim to give a COVID update. Dr. Murphy talks about why it is important to stay up to date with your booster shots to keep yourself safe. Then Dr. Murphy talks about Pfizer and Moderna vaccine getting approved for kids under the age of 5. And of course Dr. Murphy answers your listener questions.

