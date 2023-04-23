Dr. Lauren Streicher, Professor at Northwestern University Medical School, the Medical Correspondent for WGN Morning News, author and host of Dr. Streicher`s Inside Information podcast, joins Dean Richards for this week’s health segment. Dr. Streicher starts this week off by talking about the importance of women going to the doctor to get check ups. Then Dr. Streicher talks about the mifepristone ruling and what it could mean for women’s health.

