Dr. Kevin Most, Chief Medical Officer at Northwestern Medicine’s Central DuPage Hospital, joins Bob Sirott every Monday morning following the 6:30am newscast. Dr. Most talked about a setback of one of the COVID boosters, new COVID subvariants, the status of COVID nasal sprays, and whether or not we could go back to indoor masking. He also discussed why there is an increase of heart attacks this time of year and how to recognize if someone is having a stroke.

