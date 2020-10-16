Still Together, At Home: Honoring our healthcare heroes, and celebrating 35 years of philanthropy

TOPSHOT – A city gardener works next to a mural showing a health worker wearing a face mask with the symbol of fictional superhero Superman, signed by urban artist Applez, in Mexico City, on July 21, 2020, amid the COVID-19 novel coronavirus pandemic. (Photo by Pedro PARDO / AFP) (Photo by PEDRO PARDO/AFP via Getty Images)

Friends of Prentice is a non-profit organization working in partnership with Northwestern Medicine Prentice Women’s Hospital to fund leading-edge research benefitting the lives of women. They’re hosting their annual fundraising benefit, themed “Still Together, At Home“. Kristen Field, the Executive Director for Friends of Prentice, joined Bob Sirott to share some background information, and to let listeners know how they can attend the gala, or contribute to the cause. For more info, or to donate, please visit the website: FriendsOfPrentice.Org.

