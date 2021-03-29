Single dose of Pfizer or Moderna 80% effective in preventing COVID infections in CDC study

Dr. Robert Murphy, Professor of Infectious Diseases at Northwestern University Feinberg School of Medicine, joins Steve Bertrand on Chicago’s Afternoon News to explain how a new CDC study of vaccinated health-care workers showed a single dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine to be 80% effective against coronavirus infections.
