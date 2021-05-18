Sifting through the nation’s ‘mask confusion’

Northwestern Medicine’s Chief Medical Officer Dr. Jim Adams joins Steve Bertrand on Chicago’s Afternoon News to discuss the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s new mask mandate, which has caused some confusion with state, and local officials. Dr. Adams also answers COVID vaccination questions from WGN Radio listeners.
