Sifting through the nation’s ‘mask confusion’

People walks near The Chicago Theatre, Tuesday, May 18, 2021 in Chicago’s famed Loop. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention eased its guidelines on the wearing of masks outdoors, saying fully vaccinated Americans don’t need to cover their faces anymore unless they are in a big crowd of strangers. (AP Photo/Shafkat Anowar)

Northwestern Medicine’s Chief Medical Officer Dr. Jim Adams joins Steve Bertrand on Chicago’s Afternoon News to discuss the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s new mask mandate, which has caused some confusion with state, and local officials. Dr. Adams also answers COVID vaccination questions from WGN Radio listeners.

“Better knowledge means better health for you and your family. Turn to Northwestern Medicine at nm.org/healthbeatnews for health tips, research and more.”

