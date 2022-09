Dr. Kevin Most, Chief Medical Officer at Northwestern Medicine’s Central DuPage Hospital, joins Bob Sirott every Monday morning following the 6:30am newscast. Dr. Most gave an update about wearing masks in some nursing homes and hospitals, the difference between Moderna and Pfizer vaccines, and predictions of the upcoming flu season. He also talked about coffee’s health benefits and the effects of too much caffeine.

