Should you be worried about the virus when you go to vote? Dr. Most visits with Dean Richards

A poll worker helps a woman with her ballot as people wait over four hours for early voting at Fairfax County Government Center, Friday, Sept. 18, 2020, in Fairfax, Va. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

Doctor Kevin Most is the Chief Medical Officer at Northwestern Central DuPage Hospital. Dr. Most joins Dean Richards’ Sunday Morning to discuss the latest COVID-19 news including the reopening of states and the precautions that will be taken for Election Day. Plus, Dr. Most answers calls and texts from listeners about the virus.

