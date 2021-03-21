Should you be relaxed or aggressive when searching for a vaccine? Dr. Kevin Most discusses

Doctor Kevin Most is the Chief Medical Officer at Northwestern Central DuPage Hospital. He joins Dean Richards’ Sunday Morning to discuss the latest COVID-19 news and answer your questions. This week, Dr. Most talks about why it is still important to wear a mask even if you’re fully vaccinated, and the next phase of vaccination distribution. Plus, Dr. Most answers calls and texts from listeners.
