Dr. Kevin Most, Chief Medical Officer at Northwestern Medicine’s Central DuPage Hospital, joins the show every Monday morning following the 6:30am newscast. Dr. Most talks with Wendy Snyder (in for Bob Sirott) about what RSV is, why it is recommended to get the COVID and flu vaccines before the holidays, and if we should start wearing masks again. He also shares details about getting vaccines while you’re sick and what precautions we should take for Halloween.

