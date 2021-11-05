Should daylight saving time be permanent in Illinois?

PLANTATION, FL- NOVEMBER 02: Howie Brown adjusts the time on a clock back one hour for the end of day light savings time at Brown’s Old Time Clock Shop November 2, 2007 in Plantation, Florida. The end of daylight-saving time goes into effect this weekend and everyone is reminded to set their clock back one hour beginning at 2 am Sunday. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

Dr. Phyllis Zee, Chief of Sleep Medicine and Director of the Center for Circadian & Sleep Medicine at Feinberg School of Medicine, joins Anna to talk about the detrimental health impacts of having to change your clock between Standard and Daylight Saving Time. Also joining Anna is State Representative Mike Zalewski who talks about his effort to make daylight saving time permanent in the state.

