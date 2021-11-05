Should daylight saving time be permanent in Illinois?

Dr. Phyllis Zee, Chief of Sleep Medicine and Director of the Center for Circadian & Sleep Medicine at Feinberg School of Medicine, joins Anna to talk about the detrimental health impacts of having to change your clock between Standard and Daylight Saving Time. Also joining Anna is State Representative Mike Zalewski who talks about his effort to make daylight saving time permanent in the state.
