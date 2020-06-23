Listen Now
Restore Illinois: State will enter phase 4 of reopening plan Friday

People wear masks as they window shop in Chicago, Saturday, June 20, 2020. With Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s announcement that Illinois is moving into Phase 3 of his reopening plan, certain businesses at malls can reopen with eased restrictions. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

Dr. Khalilah Gates, Pulmonary & Critical Care Specialist at Northwestern Memorial Hospital joins The Roe Conn Show to explain how you can maintain your safety and remain COVID-free as Illinois enters phase 4 of its reopening plan.

