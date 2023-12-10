Dr. Kevin Most, Chief Medical Officer at Northwestern Central DuPage Hospital, joins Dean for this week’s regular health update. Dr. Most begins the segment with a big career announcement. Then, the two discuss the recent Mycoplasma outbreak, and what you can do to help prevent the spread of illness this holiday season.
