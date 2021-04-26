President Biden set to announce new CDC mask guidance Tuesday

Illinois cases, deaths and vaccinations | Where to sign-up for vaccine | CDC resources
FILE – In this Friday, May 8, 2020 file photo, a respiratory therapist pulls on a second mask over her N95 mask before adding a face shield as she gets ready to go into a patient’s room in the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit at a hospital in Seattle. Medical providers may soon return to using one medical N95 mask per patient, a practice that was suspended during the pandemic due to deadly supply shortages. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)

Chief Medical Officer and SVP of Northwestern Medicine, Dr. Jim Adams, joins Steve Bertrand on Chicago’s Afternoon News to discuss what new mask guidelines US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention may provide Tuesday, and whether or not wearing a mask is necessary outdoors after you’re fully vaccinated. Also, Dr. Adams answers vaccine questions from WGN Radio listeners.

“Better knowledge means better health for you and your family. Turn to Northwestern Medicine at nm.org/healthbeatnews for health tips, research and more.”

