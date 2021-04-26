President Biden set to announce new CDC mask guidance Tuesday

Chief Medical Officer and SVP of Northwestern Medicine, Dr. Jim Adams, joins Steve Bertrand on Chicago’s Afternoon News to discuss what new mask guidelines US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention may provide Tuesday, and whether or not wearing a mask is necessary outdoors after you’re fully vaccinated. Also, Dr. Adams answers vaccine questions from WGN Radio listeners.
“Better knowledge means better health for you and your family. Turn to Northwestern Medicine at nm.org/healthbeatnews for health tips, research and more.”
Follow @SteveBertrand Follow @kpowell720 Follow @maryvandeveldeFollow @LaurenLapka