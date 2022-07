Chief Medical Officer at Northwestern Central DuPage Hospital, Dr. Kevin Most, joins Elton Jim, filling in for Dean Richards, for this week’s regular COVID-19 segment. Dr. Most talks about President Biden and Governor J. B. Pritzker testing positive for COVID and serves as a reminder for how contagious the BA.5 variant is. Then Dr. Most talks about if we will see mask mandates come back and the effects of long COVID. Then of course, Dr. Most answers your questions.

