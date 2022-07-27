Dr. Alin Abraham, an internist at Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital joins Lisa Dent on Chicago’s Afternoon News to explain why it’s important for parents to have their kids vaccinated against COVID-19, and why they should have a conversation their pediatrician if they have any concerns.

“Better knowledge means better health for you and your family. Turn to Northwestern Medicine at nm.org/healthbeatnews for health tips, research and more.”