Dr. Sterling Elliott, clinical pharmacist at Northwestern Medicine and assistant professor of orthopedics at Feinberg School of Medicine, joins Lisa Dent to explain why it’s important for people to have education about opioid overdose prevention. Northwestern Medicine Immediate Care St. Charles will also offer a drive-up location where community members can safely dispose of unused medications Saturday, October 28, from 10am-2pm.

