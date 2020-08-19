Northwestern’s Chief of Medicine looks at how students can safely get back to school

Northwestern Medicine’s Chief Medical Officer Dr. Jim Adams joins Roe Conn to talk about the importance of flu shots during the COVID-19 pandemic, how rapid saliva tests work, and what a safe return to in-person schooling should entail.
