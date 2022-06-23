Neurologist and sleep medicine physician at Northwestern Medicine Lake Forest Hospital, Dr. Ian Katznelson, joins Lisa Dent on Chicago’s Afternoon News to clarify what could be the cause of some people’s nightmares. Listen in while Dr. Katznelson breaks down why certain foods and medications can cause nightmares and at what point you should seek a professional attention.

