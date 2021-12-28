Northwestern Memorial Hospital’s Dr. George Chiampas on the new CDC guidelines

Dr. George Chiampas, emergency medicine and sports medicine specialist at Northwestern Memorial Hospital, joins Jon Hansen, in for Bob Sirott, to discuss the new CDC guidelines including shortening the quarantine time period from 10 days to 5 days. Dr. Chiampas advises that if you have symptoms develop, a test isn’t necessarily needed. Instead just assume you have COVID and take the necessary precautions, quarantine, etc.
