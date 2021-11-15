Illinois cases, deaths and vaccinations | CDC resources
Illinois Department of Public Health | City of Chicago | Complete coverage

Northwestern Medicine’s Dr. Kevin Most on why there has been a recent surge in COVID cases

Health
Posted: / Updated:

The study comes as the United States has started to see a nationwide decline in COVID-19 cases, though it remains unclear if this decline will be permanent or if a resurgence of cases could come back in the winter. (Getty Images)

Bob Sirott is joined by Chief Medical Officer at Northwestern Medicine’s Central DuPage Hospital, Dr. Kevin Most. Dr. Most joins The WGN Radio Morning Show every Monday morning following the 6:30 am newscast. Today on the show, Dr. Most shared why he thinks there has been a recent surge in COVID cases around the world. Dr. Most also talked about the latest with the COVID pill (molnupiravir), how to travel safely for the holidays, and more!

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Business News

More Business News

Political News

More Political News

Technology News

More Technology News

Science News

More Science News

Entertainment News

More Entertainment News

Odd News

More Odd News
COVID-19 risk as determined by nonprofit Covid Act Now.

Coronavirus Resources from the CDC

Latest Announcements

About Coronavirus

Human Coronavirus Types

References and Links

Illinois cases, deaths and vaccinations | CDC resources | Illinois Department of Public Health | City of Chicago | Complete coverage

Bob Sirott
Weekdays 5-9am BobSirott

Bob Sirott's acclaimed broadcasting career has spanned nearly five decades and has included stints at WMAQ, WBBM-FM, WLS, WGN and various television stations. (Click for more.)

Popular