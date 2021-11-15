Bob Sirott is joined by Chief Medical Officer at Northwestern Medicine’s Central DuPage Hospital, Dr. Kevin Most. Dr. Most joins The WGN Radio Morning Show every Monday morning following the 6:30 am newscast. Today on the show, Dr. Most shared why he thinks there has been a recent surge in COVID cases around the world. Dr. Most also talked about the latest with the COVID pill (molnupiravir), how to travel safely for the holidays, and more!
Northwestern Medicine’s Dr. Kevin Most on why there has been a recent surge in COVID cases
Posted: / Updated: