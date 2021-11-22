Northwestern Medicine’s Dr. Kevin Most on the accuracy of at-home Covid-tests

Health
Posted: / Updated:

More than 1,200 independent pharmacies served by Pharmacy Providers of Oklahoma can now offer their patients a saliva-based, at-home COVID-19 test. (Photo: Business Wire)

Bob Sirott is joined by Chief Medical Officer at Northwestern Medicine’s Central DuPage Hospital, Dr. Kevin Most. Dr. Most joins The WGN Radio Morning Show every Monday morning following the 6:30 am newscast. Today on the show, Dr. Most shares his thoughts on the accuracy and reliability of at-home Covid tests. He also touches on the surge in Covid cases both in the U.S. and in Germany; addresses the possibility of Booster shots needing to be administered annually; and more.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Bob Sirott
Weekdays 5-9am BobSirott

Bob Sirott's acclaimed broadcasting career has spanned nearly five decades and has included stints at WMAQ, WBBM-FM, WLS, WGN and various television stations. (Click for more.)

Popular