Northwestern Medicine’s Dr. Kevin Most on the accuracy of at-home Covid-tests

Bob Sirott is joined by Chief Medical Officer at Northwestern Medicine’s Central DuPage Hospital, Dr. Kevin Most. Dr. Most joins The WGN Radio Morning Show every Monday morning following the 6:30 am newscast. Today on the show, Dr. Most shares his thoughts on the accuracy and reliability of at-home Covid tests. He also touches on the surge in Covid cases both in the U.S. and in Germany; addresses the possibility of Booster shots needing to be administered annually; and more.
