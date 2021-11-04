Northwestern Medicine’s Dr. Kevin Most is excited for the new Merck COVID-19 pill

John Williams is joined by Chief Medical Officer at Northwestern Medicine’s Central DuPage Hospital, Dr. Kevin Most. Dr. Most kicks off the conversation by discussing Aaron Rogers vaccination status or lack-there-of and the oral medication being distributed in the UK that helps prevent COVID-19. To close out the conversation, Dr. Most also answers the most frequently asked questions.
The John Williams Show
Weekdays 9 a.m. - noon
The John Williams NewsClick sponsored by Joint Relief Institute
Popular
Close
Subscribe Now
You have been added to WGN AM Monthly Newsletter Newsletter