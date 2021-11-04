Illinois cases, deaths and vaccinations | CDC resources
Northwestern Medicine’s Dr. Kevin Most is excited for the new Merck COVID-19 pill

Dr. Kevin Most (photo taken before the pandemic)

John Williams is joined by Chief Medical Officer at Northwestern Medicine’s Central DuPage Hospital, Dr. Kevin Most. Dr. Most kicks off the conversation by discussing Aaron Rogers vaccination status or lack-there-of and the oral medication being distributed in the UK that helps prevent COVID-19. To close out the conversation, Dr. Most also answers the most frequently asked questions.

