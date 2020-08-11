Northwestern Medicine’s Dr. Jim Adams explains the importance of getting a flu shot in the age of COVID-19

Northwestern Medicine’s Chief Medical Officer Dr. Jim Adams joins The Roe Conn Show to explain getting a flu shot this year is very important as the COVID-19 pandemic continue to spread throughout the country. Also, did Russia really come up with a vaccine for the coronavirus?
