Northwestern Medicine’s chief medical officer shares advice on getting kids vaccinated

Dr. Jim Adams, Chief Medical Officer of Northwestern Medicine, joins Steve Bertrand on Chicago’s Afternoon News to discuss a serious flu outbreak on University of Michigan’s Ann Arbor campus, Pfizer’s push for FDA approval of a pill to treat COVID, and answer questions about booster shots & flu shots for kids.
