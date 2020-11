FILE – In this July 27, 2020, file photo, a nurse prepares a shot as a study of a possible COVID-19 vaccine, developed by the National Institutes of Health and Moderna Inc., gets underway in Binghamton, N.Y. (AP Photo/Hans Pennink, File)

Northwestern Medicine’s Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Jim Adams, joins Erik Runge on Chicago’s Afternoon News to talk about surging COVID-19 rates and news about another promising vaccine.

