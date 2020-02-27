Northwestern Medicine Family Physician Dr. Paul Ravenna: By the time this interview is over, the number of Coronavirus cases will grow

Northwestern Medicine Family Physician Dr. Paul Ravenna joins John Williams to react to President Trump’s remarks in a news conference Wednesday on the Coronavirus. And he talks about why while the virus cases will probably grow, Coronavirus is not the bug for Americans to worry about.
