Breaking News
The NHL is suspending its season due to concerns over the coronavirus.
Listen Now
Wintrust Business Lunch with Ji Suk Yi

Northwestern Medicine Family Physician Dr. Paul Ravenna: By the time this interview is over, the number of Coronavirus cases will grow

Health

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Coronavirus live map (United States Geological Survey)

Northwestern Medicine Family Physician Dr. Paul Ravenna joins John Williams to react to President Trump’s remarks in a news conference Wednesday on the Coronavirus. And he talks about why while the virus cases will probably grow, Coronavirus is not the bug for Americans to worry about.

Share this story

Coronavirus Resources from the CDC

Latest Announcements

About Coronavirus

Human Coronavirus Types

References and Links

Tracking Coronavirus in the U.S.

Tracking Coronavirus in the U.S.

Interactive: Coronavirus Timeline

Click here to visit the Emergency Closing Center for school and business closings, including closings related to concerns over Novel Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19).

The John Williams Show
Weekdays 9 a.m. - noon JohnWilliams

Focusing on current events, John discusses the news of the day, sports, television programs, movies, and books with a thoughtful perspective and quirky sense of humor. Inquisitive and curious by nature, he asks what listeners want to know and his guests never get a pass on the tough questions. (Click for more.)

The Mincing Rascals

More The Mincing Rascals

Popular