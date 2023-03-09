This image shows the logo of WeightWatchers on a mobile phone, and the company’s website, in New York, Tuesday, March 7, 2023. WeightWatchers shares soared…
This image shows the logo of WeightWatchers on a mobile phone, and the company’s website, in New York, Tuesday, March 7, 2023. WeightWatchers shares soared Tuesday after the company said it was getting into the prescription drug weight loss business with the acquisition of Sequence. (AP Photo/Richard Drew)
Endocrinologist at Northwestern Medicine Lake Forest Hospital Dr. Disha Narang joins Lisa Dent to break down Ozempic and whether or not this weight loss drug is the key to maintaining long term weight loss and why.
