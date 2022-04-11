Dr. Kalvin Lung, thoracic surgeon at Northwestern Medicine, joins Lisa Dent on Chicago’s Afternoon News to explain how a new unique procedure at Northwestern nicknamed ‘lungs in a box’ will end a long waitlist for people in need of a lung transplant.
