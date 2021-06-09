New ‘dry scooping’ challenge on TikTok may harm you

Dr. Michael Bauer, medical director at Northwestern Medicine Lake Forest Hospital joins Steve Bertrand on Chicago’s Afternoon News to explain why the new TikTok ‘dry scooping’ challenge, which involves ingesting pre-workout powder with no liquid is very dangerous.
“Better knowledge means better health for you and your family. Turn to Northwestern Medicine at nm.org/healthbeatnews for health tips, research and more.”
Follow @SteveBertrand Follow @kpowell720 Follow @maryvandeveldeFollow @LaurenLapka