Dr. Kevin Most, Chief Medical Officer at Northwestern Central DuPage Hospital, joins Dean for this week’s regular COVID-19 segment. Dr. Most talks about hospitalizations slowly going down, an update on who can get the 4th booster shot, and mixing vaccines will enhance response. Dr. Most also takes listener question and to finish Dr. Most explains why life expectancy has gone down over this past year.
Mixing Vaccines can help enhance your response to your COVID shot
by: Jack Heinrich
Posted:
Updated:
Close
Subscribe Now
You have been added to WGN AM Monthly Newsletter Newsletter
Subscribe Now
WGN AM Monthly Newsletter
MORE DEAN RICHARDS
Dean’s Bio
Dean’s List
Dean’s Reviews
FoodTime
Dean’s Bio
Dean’s List
Dean’s Reviews
FoodTime