Dr. Kevin Most, Chief Medical Officer at Northwestern Central DuPage Hospital, joins Dean for this week’s regular COVID-19 segment. Dr. Most talks about hospitalizations slowly going down, an update on who can get the 4th booster shot, and mixing vaccines will enhance response. Dr. Most also takes listener question and to finish Dr. Most explains why life expectancy has gone down over this past year.

