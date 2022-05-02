Dr. Kevin Most, Chief Medical Officer at Northwestern Medicine’s Central DuPage Hospital, joins Bob Sirott every Monday morning following the 6:30am newscast. Dr. Most shared his thoughts on the progress of the COVID vaccine for young children, the FDA’s plan to ban menthol cigarettes, and a hepatitis outbreak in children. If you have a question for Dr. Most, send the show an email: BobShow@WGNradio.com.

