Dr. Kevin Most, Chief Medical Officer at Northwestern Medicine’s Central DuPage Hospital, joins Bob Sirott every Monday morning following the 6:30am newscast. Dr. Most talks about the importance of mental health and the statistics on individuals who are diagnosed with anxiety and depression. He also discusses the differences between clinical depression and feeling sad about a situation, how anxiety affects your blood pressure, and the benefits of massage therapy.

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction