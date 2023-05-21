Dr. Kevin Most, Chief Medical Officer at Northwestern Central DuPage Hospital, joins Dean Richards for this week’s regular health update. Dr. Most starts this week off by talking about the effects of smoking and if second hand smoking is bad for your health. Then Dr. Most talks about Mental Health with May being Mental Health Awareness Month and how to get help. And of course, Dr. Most answers your questions.
