Dr. Kevin Most, Chief Medical Officer at Northwestern Medicine’s Central DuPage Hospital, joins Bob Sirott every Monday morning following the 6:30am newscast. Dr. Most talks about a study that showed reduced chances of getting long COVID if you take Paxlovid, the effectiveness of Pfizer’s omicron booster, and the increase in hospitalizations of children with RSV. He also discusses how to screen for lung cancer and whether or not vaping is healthier than smoking cigarettes.

