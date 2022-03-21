Dr. Kevin Most, Chief Medical Officer at Northwestern Medicine’s Central DuPage Hospital, joined Rick Kogan, filling in for Bob Sirott, to talk about China’s COVID lockdown and the long-term health issues that come with contracting it. They also discussed what it means to have long haul symptoms.
Dr. Kevin Most: Long haul COVID could lead to significant health issues
by: Hayley Boyd
Posted:
Updated:
How long your omicron symptoms last depends on several factors, including your age, vaccination status and overall health. (Photo: Getty Images)
