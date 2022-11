Dr. Kevin Most, Chief Medical Officer at Northwestern Medicine’s Central DuPage Hospital, joins Bob Sirott every Monday morning following the 6:30am newscast. Dr. Most talked about more hospitalizations from RSV and flu and supply and demand for Tamiflu. He also discussed food portion control. how to cut back on eating too many fatty foods, and what the difference is between probiotics and prebiotics.

