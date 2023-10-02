Dr. Kevin Most, Chief Medical Officer at Northwestern Medicine’s Central DuPage Hospital, joins Bob Sirott every Monday morning following the 6:30am newscast. Dr. Most discusses how extra exercise can impact the health of older adults and why doctors aren’t exclusively focused on an individual’s BMI. He also talks about the effects of marijuana on mental health and answers listeners’ questions.
