Dr. Kevin Most, Chief Medical Officer at Northwestern Medicine’s Central DuPage Hospital, joins Bob Sirott every Monday morning following the 6:30am newscast. Dr. Most talks about reasons to stay away from ultra-processed food and what those foods could allegedly be linked to. He also explains what’s next for the Alzheimer’s drug that was approved in July and answers listeners’ questions about vaccines.
