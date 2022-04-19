Dr. Jeffery Kopin, the Chief Medical Officer at Northwestern Medicine Lake Forest Hospital, joined John to talk about if it is the right time to lift the travel mask mandate. Later on, Dr. Kopin discusses who should get the 2nd booster shot and more!
Is it safe to travel without a mask? Dr. Jeffery Kopin answers
by: Jack Heinrich
The John Williams Show
Weekdays 10 a.m. - noon, 1 - 2 p.m.