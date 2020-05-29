As we move into summer, parents are wondering whether or not it is safe to send their children to camp. With the entire state outside of Chicago moving into Phase 3 on Friday, Dr. Tom DeStefani, a pediatrician with Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital, joins Rollye James to talk about what steps parents should take to protect children against the coronavirus disease.
Is it safe to let my child go to summer camp this year?
by: jasminecooperwgnPosted: / Updated:
Coronavirus Resources from the CDC
Coronavirus by State
COVID-19 Testing Vs. Confirmed Cases by State
10 On Your Side created a database that reflects the approximate number of coronavirus tests conducted in each state in the United States to date. The numbers in this data set are approximate and are based on current public information. 10 On Your Side collected the data directly from each state's official department of health website. The coronavirus pandemic is an evolving crisis. 10 On Your Side will update this database around 5 p.m. every day to keep the numbers as accurate as possible.