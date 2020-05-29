Is it safe to let my child go to summer camp this year?

WASHINGTON (AP) — As U.S. coronavirus deaths top 100,000, Democrats are slamming the Trump administration for failing to protect front-line workers, including those at meatpacking plants and health care facilities where outbreaks of the disease are spiking.

At a House hearing Thursday, Democrats charged that the Occupational Safety and Health Administration has been “largely invisible” during the pandemic and has not found ways to combat it, such as by issuing an emergency temporary standard for worker protection.