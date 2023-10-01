Dr. Kevin Most, chief medical officer at Northwestern Central DuPage Hospital, joins Dean for this week’s regular health update. Dr. Most begins this week by telling listeners that it is ok to go get your COVID vaccine and flu shots at the same time. And, of course, Dr. Most answers your questions.
Is it safe to get your COVID and flu shots at the same time?
by: Jack Heinrich
Posted:
Updated:
