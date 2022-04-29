Northwestern Medicine’s Dr. Baiju Malde joins Dean Richards, in for Lisa Dent, on Chiago’s Afternoon News. She talks about preparing for this year’s allergy season and how to tell the difference between allergies and Covid symptoms.
Follow Your Favorite Chicago’s Afternoon News Personalities on Twitter:
Follow @LisaDentSpeaks
Follow @SteveBertrand Follow @kpowell720 Follow @maryvandeveldeFollow @LaurenLapka
Follow @LisaDentSpeaks
Follow @SteveBertrand Follow @kpowell720 Follow @maryvandeveldeFollow @LaurenLapka
“Better knowledge means better health for you and your family. Turn to Northwestern Medicine at nm.org/healthbeatnews for health tips, research and more.”