Dr. Kevin Most, Chief Medical Officer at Northwestern Medicine’s Central DuPage Hospital, joins Bob Sirott every Monday morning following the 6:30am newscast. Dr. Most talks about the new at-home COVID test, when Narcan could be purchased over-the-counter, and the benefits of bempedoic acid. He also discusses whether or not low-carb diets are healthy, a study that looks at processed foods, and answers listeners’ questions.

