Dr. Alin Abraham, an internist at Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital joins Lisa Dent on Chicago’s Afternoon News to explain why the Illinois Department of Public health issued a severe hepatitis warning following three potential cases in young kids.
“Better knowledge means better health for you and your family. Turn to Northwestern Medicine at nm.org/healthbeatnews for health tips, research and more.”
Follow @LisaDentSpeaks
Follow @SteveBertrand Follow @kpowell720 Follow @maryvandeveldeFollow @LaurenLapka