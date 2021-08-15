Illinois cases, deaths and vaccinations | Where to sign-up for vaccine | CDC resources
‘I still think we should be very concerned’ – Dr. Most on the Delta variant

FILE – In this Thursday, Feb. 25, 2021 file photo, vials for the Moderna and Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines are displayed on a tray at a temporary clinic set up by the New Hampshire National Guard in the parking lot of a high school in Exeter, N.H. The Food and Drug Administration ruled that transplant recipients and other similarly immune-compromised patients can get a third dose of either the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine. But the decision, late Thursday night, Aug. 12, 2021, offers an extra dose only to those high-risk groups — not the general public. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

On this weekly check in with Dr. Kevin Most, he tells Dean that he thinks we all should be “very concerned” about the state of the virus. Dr. Most also tells us his thoughts about the impact of Lollapalooza on the virus in Chicago and around the world, as well as immunocompromised patients who may be eligible to receive a booster shot. Dean also opens up the phone lines to give callers a chance to ask Dr. Most any questions they have.

