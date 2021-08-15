‘I still think we should be very concerned’ – Dr. Most on the Delta variant

On this weekly check in with Dr. Kevin Most, he tells Dean that he thinks we all should be “very concerned” about the state of the virus. Dr. Most also tells us his thoughts about the impact of Lollapalooza on the virus in Chicago and around the world, as well as immunocompromised patients who may be eligible to receive a booster shot. Dean also opens up the phone lines to give callers a chance to ask Dr. Most any questions they have.
