Dr. Vitaliy Poylin, colorectal surgeon at Northwestern Memorial Hospital who came to the United States from Ukraine in 1993, joins John to talk about why his family moved from Ukraine to the United States, the similarities between Chicago and Kyiv, what he’s seeing from his friends who still live in Ukraine, how many civilians and children have suffered injuries, and what you can do to help his colleagues who are attending to patients. Dr. Poylin is coordinating efforts with Northwestern Medicine International Health, Ukrainian Medical Association of North America (UMANA) and US hospitals to send pallets of medical supplies to Ukraine.
How Ukrainian physicians in Chicago are helping their home country
by: Pete ZimmermanPosted: / Updated: