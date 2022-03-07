How Ukrainian physicians in Chicago are helping their home country

KYIV, UKRAINE – MARCH 06: A Ukrainian serviceman who received leg wounds during shelling near Irpin receives medical help on March 6, 2022 in Kyiv, Ukraine. Three civilians were killed and others were wounded as Russian mortar rounds landed between Irpin and Kyiv this morning, striking a route used by civilians fleeing southeast toward Kyiv. Russia continued its assault on Ukraine’s major cities, including its capital, more than a week after launching a large-scale invasion of the country. (Photo by Anastasia Vlasova/Getty Images)

Dr. Vitaliy Poylin, colorectal surgeon at Northwestern Memorial Hospital who came to the United States from Ukraine in 1993, joins John to talk about why his family moved from Ukraine to the United States, the similarities between Chicago and Kyiv, what he’s seeing from his friends who still live in Ukraine, how many civilians and children have suffered injuries, and what you can do to help his colleagues who are attending to patients. Dr. Poylin is coordinating efforts with Northwestern Medicine International HealthUkrainian Medical Association of North America (UMANA) and US hospitals to send pallets of medical supplies to Ukraine.

The John Williams Show
Weekdays 10 a.m. - noon, 1 - 2 p.m.

Focusing on current events, John discusses the news of the day, sports, television programs, movies, and books with a thoughtful perspective and quirky sense of humor. Inquisitive and curious by nature, he asks what listeners want to know and his guests never get a pass on the tough questions. (Click for more.)

