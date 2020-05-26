Doctor Stewart Shankman is the Chief of Psychology at the Northwestern Feinberg School of Medicine. Dr. Shankman says that the biggest problem is the uncertainty. He says that it’s normal to have some anxiety as things begin to reopen because there is a level of trust that must take place between people when in public. Dr. Shankman also distinguishes between what a normal and abnormal level of anxiety is for you to have.
How to treat your anxiety as reopening begins
